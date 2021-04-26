Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

