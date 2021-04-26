Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.05% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $70.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $70.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

