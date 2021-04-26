Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,263 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70.

