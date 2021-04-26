Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $209.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.