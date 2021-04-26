DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.20 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.