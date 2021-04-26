Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Puma Biotechnology worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

