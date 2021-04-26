Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

