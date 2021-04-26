Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $883,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

