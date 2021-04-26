Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $114.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.