Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $213.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $152.98 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

