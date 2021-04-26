International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $227.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.94. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.68 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.