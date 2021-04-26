Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

