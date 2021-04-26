Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at $650,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMPG opened at $5.56 on Monday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

