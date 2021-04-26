Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $178.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $186.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

