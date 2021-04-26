Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 150 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 250.88 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

