Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 766 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $161.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

