Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.