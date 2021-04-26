Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $933.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.64 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $874.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.36.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

