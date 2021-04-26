Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $255.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.