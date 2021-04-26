Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 230 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $148.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

