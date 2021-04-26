Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $131.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

