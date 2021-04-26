Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.52% of Pro-Dex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%.

Pro-Dex Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

