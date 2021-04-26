iCAD (ICAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICAD opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

