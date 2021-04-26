Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

