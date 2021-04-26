JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 45,797 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 290.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $51.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076 in the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

