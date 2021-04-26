International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $146.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

