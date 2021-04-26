International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NOK stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

