NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $236,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $47.74 on Monday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

