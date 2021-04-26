Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PTMN opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

