The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 184.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $100.76 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

