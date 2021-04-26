Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 677.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

