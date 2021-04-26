International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 433 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,711,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

