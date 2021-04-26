Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 276 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

