Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

