Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,827 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 199,518 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of TripAdvisor worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

