UBS Group Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

