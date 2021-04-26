NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $220.94 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

