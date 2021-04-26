Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wipro (WIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wipro (NYSE: WIT):

4/22/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/16/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wipro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wipro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 595,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

