NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,858 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

