NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after buying an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $175.33 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $175.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

