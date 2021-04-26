NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 7,897 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 195.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.68 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

