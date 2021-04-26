1,525,484 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,525,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

