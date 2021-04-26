Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $237,000 in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $970.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.