Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $82,890.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00.

CARA stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

