Morgan Stanley Increases Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $80.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,506. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

