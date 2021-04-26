Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys $44,900.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

