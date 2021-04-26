salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $143,230.62 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75.

CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

