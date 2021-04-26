JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 173,650 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.28 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

