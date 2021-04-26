197,035 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 137.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $67.92 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

