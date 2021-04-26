Norges Bank Takes Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ebix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

